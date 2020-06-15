Maj. Gen. Matthew W. McFarland, commanding general of the 4th Infantry Division, speaks about the brigade’s history and future plans as Stryker brigade, June 15, 2020, during 2nd SBCT’s re-designation ceremony on Fort Carson, Colorado. The 2nd Brigade Combat Team, formally known as an infantry brigade, announced its conversion from infantry to Stryker in September of 2018. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Neysa Canfield)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2020 Date Posted: 06.15.2020 19:18 Photo ID: 6242076 VIRIN: 200615-A-WA772-637 Resolution: 3000x1203 Size: 537.87 KB Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Beginnings: Fort Carson infantry brigade converts to Stryker brigade [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Neysa Canfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.