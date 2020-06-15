Detachment 1, 355th Wing activated at Nellis

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Robert Rosebrough, Detachment 1, 355th Wing commander, folds the Det. 1 flag after a squadron activation ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 15, 2020. The detachment will serve to consolidate the 355th Wing commander’s intent, direction and advocacy with the 563rd Rescue Group at Davis-Monthan and the 563rd RQG operating location-alpha, 58th Rescue Squadron, 66th Rescue Squadron and 855th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales)

