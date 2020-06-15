U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Robert Rosebrough, Detachment 1, 355th Wing commander, folds the Det. 1 flag after a squadron activation ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 15, 2020. The detachment will serve to consolidate the 355th Wing commander’s intent, direction and advocacy with the 563rd Rescue Group at Davis-Monthan and the 563rd RQG operating location-alpha, 58th Rescue Squadron, 66th Rescue Squadron and 855th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2020 18:54
|Photo ID:
|6242074
|VIRIN:
|200614-F-FZ485-1017
|Resolution:
|3847x2748
|Size:
|688.49 KB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Detachment 1, 355th Wing activated at Nellis [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Detachment 1, 355th Wing activated at Nellis
LEAVE A COMMENT