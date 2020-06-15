Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Detachment 1, 355th Wing activated at Nellis [Image 2 of 2]

    Detachment 1, 355th Wing activated at Nellis

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Robert Rosebrough, Detachment 1, 355th Wing commander, folds the Det. 1 flag after a squadron activation ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 15, 2020. The detachment will serve to consolidate the 355th Wing commander’s intent, direction and advocacy with the 563rd Rescue Group at Davis-Monthan and the 563rd RQG operating location-alpha, 58th Rescue Squadron, 66th Rescue Squadron and 855th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales)

