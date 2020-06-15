Detachment 1, 355th Wing activated at Nellis

From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Michael R. Drowley, 355th Wing commander, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Scott Shrier, 563rd Rescue Group superintendent, and Lt. Col. Robert Rosebrough, Detachment 1, 355th Wing commander, stand at attention during the Detachment 1 activation ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 15, 2020. This detachment will establish the program integration office for the upcoming transition from the HH-60G Pavehawk to the HH-60W Combat Rescue Helicopter over the next two years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales)

