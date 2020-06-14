BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (June 14, 2020) - Navy Chief Yeoman Michael Traynor, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains, poses with Ms. Freida Farley, a WWII veteran who served as a member of the Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service (WAVES). Ms. Farley is celebrating her 100th birthday. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Lindahl)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2020 16:12
|Photo ID:
|6241907
|VIRIN:
|200614-N-KL846-1017
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|2.69 MB
|Location:
|BROOKLYN CENTER, MN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Navy Chief Honors WWII WAVES Veteran On Her 100th Birthday [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Christopher Lindahl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT