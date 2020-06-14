Navy Chief Honors WWII WAVES Veteran On Her 100th Birthday

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (June 14, 2020) - Navy Chief Yeoman Michael Traynor, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains, visits with Ms. Freida Farley (bottom right), a WWII veteran who served as a member of the Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service (WAVES). Ms. Farley is celebrating her 100th birthday. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Lindahl)

