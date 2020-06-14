Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Chief Honors WWII WAVES Veteran On Her 100th Birthday

    Navy Chief Honors WWII WAVES Veteran On Her 100th Birthday

    BROOKLYN CENTER, MN, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Lindahl 

    NAVY TALENT ACQUISITION GROUP NORTHERN PLAINS

    BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (June 14, 2020) - Navy Chief Yeoman Michael Traynor, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains, visits with Ms. Freida Farley (bottom right), a WWII veteran who served as a member of the Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service (WAVES). Ms. Farley is celebrating her 100th birthday. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Lindahl)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Chief Honors WWII WAVES Veteran On Her 100th Birthday [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Christopher Lindahl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    WAVES
    Birthday
    Chief
    Pride
    U.S. Navy
    NTAG
    Northern Plains

