Airman Ethan Celender, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, replaces a lightbulb in the cargo bay of a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, June 15, 2020. Maintainers perform a variety of tasks to ensure aircraft readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2020 15:48
|Photo ID:
|6241859
|VIRIN:
|200615-F-UJ876-1025
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|8.04 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
This work, Light of patriotism [Image 2 of 2], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
