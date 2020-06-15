Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Light of patriotism [Image 1 of 2]

    Light of patriotism

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2020

    Photo by Joshua Seybert 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Airman Ethan Celender, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, replaces a lightbulb in the cargo bay of a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, June 15, 2020. Maintainers perform a variety of tasks to ensure aircraft readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2020
    Date Posted: 06.15.2020 15:48
    Photo ID: 6241859
    VIRIN: 200615-F-UJ876-1025
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 8.04 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Light of patriotism [Image 2 of 2], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Light of patriotism
    All systems go

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    C-17
    DoD
    Pittsburgh
    Globemaster III
    Air Force Reserve
    DMA
    Airman Magazine
    911th Airlift Wing
    Air Force
    Maintenance
    Readiness
    "4th Air Force
    Reserve Ready”"
    COVID-19
    covidUSAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT