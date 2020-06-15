Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    All systems go [Image 2 of 2]

    All systems go

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2020

    Photo by Joshua Seybert 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Jacob Liebel, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron communication and navigation systems technician, checks a C-17 Globemaster III radar system at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, June 15, 2020. Maintainers perform a variety of tasks to ensure aircraft readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2020
    Date Posted: 06.15.2020 15:48
    Photo ID: 6241860
    VIRIN: 200615-F-UJ876-1042
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 7.21 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All systems go [Image 2 of 2], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Light of patriotism
    All systems go

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    C-17
    DoD
    Pittsburgh
    Globemaster III
    Air Force Reserve
    DMA
    Airman Magazine
    911th Airlift Wing
    Air Force
    Maintenance
    Readiness
    "4th Air Force
    Reserve Ready”"
    COVID-19
    covidUSAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT