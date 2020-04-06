Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Retirement COVID-19 Style [Image 6 of 6]

    Retirement COVID-19 Style

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Karen Rybarczyk 

    Navy Expeditionary Combat Command

    200604-N-ZN259-1087

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (June 4, 2020) -- United States Navy Senior Chief Kerri Ayo, a native of Port St. Lucie, Florida, assigned to Navy Expeditionary Combat Command (NECC) stands with a chief petty officer flag after her retirement parade. She retired after 20 years of service in Virginia Beach, Virginia on June 4, 2020. NECC is responsible for organizing, manning, training, equipping, and sustaining the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force to execute combat, combat support, and combat service support missions across the full spectrum of naval, joint, and combined operations which enable access from the sea and freedom of action throughout the sea-to-shore and inland operating environments. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Karen E. Rybarczyk/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Retirement COVID-19 Style [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Karen Rybarczyk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Port St. Lucie Native Has Unique U.S. Navy Retirement Ceremony

    TAGS

    NECC
    retirement
    COVID-19
    Ayo

