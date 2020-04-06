Retirement COVID-19 Style

200604-N-ZN259-1073



VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (June 4, 2020) -- United States Navy Senior Chief Kerri Ayo, a native of Port St. Lucie, Florida, assigned to Navy Expeditionary Combat Command (NECC), waves to one of the cars in her retirement parade. Ayo retired after 20 years of service in Virginia Beach, Virginia on June 4, 2020. NECC is responsible for organizing, manning, training, equipping, and sustaining the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force to execute combat, combat support, and combat service support missions across the full spectrum of naval, joint, and combined operations which enable access from the sea and freedom of action throughout the sea-to-shore and inland operating environments. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Karen E. Rybarczyk/Released)

