200613-N-BM428-0046 BALTIC SEA (June 13, 2020) Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Joshua Hartneck, assigned to the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), speaks on a telephone during exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2020 while in the Baltic Sea, June 13, 2020. Mount Whitney is currently participating in BALTOPS 2020, the premier annual maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, marking the 49th year of one of the largest exercises in Northern Europe enhancing flexibility and interoperability among allied and partner nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2020 Date Posted: 06.15.2020 Photo ID: 6241652 VIRIN: 200613-N-BM428-0046 This work, BALTOPS 2020 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Damon Grosvenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.