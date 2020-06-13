Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BALTOPS 2020 [Image 2 of 5]

    BALTOPS 2020

    BALTIC SEA

    06.13.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    200613-N-BM428-0055 BALTIC SEA (June 13, 2020) Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Robert Vialpando, assigned to the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), performs a communication check aboard the ship during exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2020 while in the Baltic Sea, June 13, 2020. Mount Whitney is currently participating in BALTOPS 2020, the premier annual maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, marking the 49th year of one of the largest exercises in Northern Europe enhancing flexibility and interoperability among allied and partner nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2020
    Date Posted: 06.15.2020 14:16
    Photo ID: 6241653
    VIRIN: 200613-N-BM428-0055
    Resolution: 3386x4741
    Size: 695.94 KB
    Location: BALTIC SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BALTOPS 2020 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Damon Grosvenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

