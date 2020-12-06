Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    786 CES Airman subject of ‘Good News’ [Image 7 of 9]

    786 CES Airman subject of ‘Good News’

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    06.12.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class John Wright 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nathan Davis, 786th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, poses for a photo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 12, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class John R. Wright)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2020
    Date Posted: 06.15.2020 07:43
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 786 CES Airman subject of ‘Good News’ [Image 9 of 9], by A1C John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

