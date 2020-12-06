U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nathan Davis, 786th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, poses for a photo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 12, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class John R. Wright)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2020 07:44
|Photo ID:
|6241121
|VIRIN:
|200612-F-KY598-1064
|Resolution:
|5197x3465
|Size:
|10.47 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 786 CES Airman subject of ‘Good News’ [Image 9 of 9], by A1C John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT