    U.K., U.S., Romanian and Croatian Soldiers compete for the title of best squad [Image 11 of 13]

    U.K., U.S., Romanian and Croatian Soldiers compete for the title of best squad

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    06.13.2020

    Photo by Spc. Justin Stafford 

    Battle Group Poland

    A U.S. Army Soldier, assigned to 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, participates in a weight carrying challenge during a best squad competition at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, June 14, 2020. The competition involved Croatian, U.K. and Romanian Soldiers too, which enhanced interoperability and strengthened partnerships in Battle Group Poland. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Justin W. Stafford)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2020
    Date Posted: 06.15.2020 06:49
    Photo ID: 6241086
    VIRIN: 200613-A-JM925-0218
    Resolution: 3243x4864
    Size: 6.82 MB
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.K., U.S., Romanian and Croatian Soldiers compete for the title of best squad [Image 13 of 13], by SPC Justin Stafford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    NATO
    romania
    united kingdom
    united states
    eFP
    croatia
    Poland
    EUCOM
    Best Squad
    USArmy
    2CR
    Always Ready
    2d Cavalry Regiment
    BG
    StrongEurope
    Army Ready
    AlwaysReady
    enhanced Forward Presence
    Battle Group Poland
    WeAreNato

