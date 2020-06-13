U.K., U.S., Romanian and Croatian Soldiers compete for the title of best squad

A U.S. Army Soldier, assigned to 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, participates in a weight carrying challenge during a best squad competition at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, June 14, 2020. The competition involved Croatian, U.K. and Romanian Soldiers too, which enhanced interoperability and strengthened partnerships in Battle Group Poland. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Justin W. Stafford)

