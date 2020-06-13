U.K., U.S., Romanian and Croatian Soldiers compete for the title of best squad

A Croatian Army Soldier, assigned to the 6th Croatian Contingent, waves before crossing the finish line during a best squad competition at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, June 14, 2020. The competition involved U.S., U.K. and Romanian Soldiers too, which enhanced interoperability and strengthened partnerships in Battle Group Poland. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Justin W. Stafford)

