386th EAMXS Airmen maintain, launch and recover Reapers

Senior Airman Harold Fisher, 386th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron dedicated crew chief, preforms routine checks on an MQ-9 Reaper on the flightline of Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, June 10, 2020. Airmen from the 386th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, also known as ‘White AMU,’ maintain, prepare and recover the MQ-9’s before and after every launch ensuring optimal mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum)

