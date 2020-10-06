Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    386th EAMXS Airmen maintain, launch and recover Reapers [Image 10 of 12]

    386th EAMXS Airmen maintain, launch and recover Reapers

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    06.10.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Harold Fisher, 386th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron dedicated crew chief, preforms routine checks on an MQ-9 Reaper on the flightline of Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, June 10, 2020. Airmen from the 386th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, also known as ‘White AMU,’ maintain, prepare and recover the MQ-9’s before and after every launch ensuring optimal mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Date Posted: 06.15.2020 03:57
    Photo ID: 6241019
    VIRIN: 200610-F-YM181-0025
    Resolution: 4858x3151
    Size: 11.17 MB
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
