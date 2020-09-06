A dedicated crew chief assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron dedicated crew chief, performs checks on an MQ-9 Reaper prior to take off at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, June 10, 2020. The 386th EAMXS ‘White AMU’ is part of the 386th Expeditionary Maintenance Group, which directs maintenance operations in an expeditionary tactical airlift and electronic attack environment within the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2020 Date Posted: 06.15.2020 03:58 Photo ID: 6241011 VIRIN: 200609-F-YM181-0005 Resolution: 7233x4155 Size: 7.9 MB Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW Web Views: 0 Downloads: 4 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 386th EAMXS Airmen maintain, launch and recover Reapers [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Kevin Tanenbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.