The first KC-46 Pegasus lands at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 12, 2020. The KC-46 will fall under the 916th Air Refueling Wing, replacing the KC-135 Stratotanker. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Cruz A. Dolak)

