The first KC-46 Pegasus lands at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 12, 2020. The KC-46 will fall under the 916th Air Refueling Wing, replacing the KC-135 Stratotanker. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Cruz A. Dolak)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2020 20:41
|Photo ID:
|6240946
|VIRIN:
|200613-F-VV949-2031
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|9.45 MB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Hometown:
|CHARLOTTE, NC, US
|Hometown:
|RALEIGH, NC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, First KC-46 Pegasus lands at Seymour Johnson [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT