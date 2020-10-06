The VP- 8 “Fighting Tiger’s” Commanding Officer participates in farewell flight, reflects on 25 years of naval aviation experience.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla (June 10, 2020) – Commanding Officer (CO) of The “Fighting Tigers” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 8 Cmdr. Rodney “Hot Rod” Erler takes a group photograph with his family after completing his last flight as CO of VP-8 onboard Naval Air Station Jacksonville. VP-8 is currently conducting its Fleet Readiness Training Plan in preparation for their upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jerome D. Johnson)

Date Taken: 06.10.2020
Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US