Antietam Conducts General Quarters Drill

PACIFIC OCEAN (June 13, 2020) Yeoman 2nd Class John Flores, from New York, uses a naval firefighting thermal imager to locate hot spots during a general quarters fire-fighting drill on board the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54). Antietam is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Hong)

