Antietam Conducts General Quarters Drill

PACIFIC OCEAN (June 13, 2020) Sailors fight a simulated fire during a general quarters fire-fighting drill on board the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54). Antietam is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Hong)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2020 19:57
|Photo ID:
|6240931
|VIRIN:
|Resolution:
|4365x3118
|Size:
|849.38 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
