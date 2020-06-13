Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Antietam Conducts General Quarters Drill

    Antietam Conducts General Quarters Drill

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.13.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class James Hong 

    USS Antietam (CG 54)

    200613-N-VF045-1022
    PACIFIC OCEAN (June 13, 2020) Sailors fight a simulated fire during a general quarters fire-fighting drill on board the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54). Antietam is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Hong)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Antietam Conducts General Quarters Drill [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    gq
    damage control
    USS Antietam
    CG 54
    Antietam Sailor

