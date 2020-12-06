200612-N-VF045-1061

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 12, 2020) Sailors receive cargo on board the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199). Antietam is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Hong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2020 Date Posted: 06.14.2020 19:37 Photo ID: 6240920 VIRIN: 200612-N-VF045-1061 Resolution: 3590x5026 Size: 925.63 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Antietam Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.