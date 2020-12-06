Antietam Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea

200612-N-VF045-1023
PHILIPPINE SEA (June 12, 2020) Hospital Corpsman Seaman Lauren Zavala, from Poteet, Texas., stands by at the phone and distancing line on the forecastle aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199). Antietam is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Hong)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2020 19:37
|Photo ID:
|6240916
|VIRIN:
|200612-N-VF045-1023
|Resolution:
|3924x2803
|Size:
|954.76 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
