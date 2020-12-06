Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Antietam Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea [Image 1 of 2]

    Antietam Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.12.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class James Hong 

    USS Antietam (CG 54)

    200612-N-VF045-1023
    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 12, 2020) Hospital Corpsman Seaman Lauren Zavala, from Poteet, Texas., stands by at the phone and distancing line on the forecastle aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199). Antietam is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Hong)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2020
    Date Posted: 06.14.2020 19:37
    Photo ID: 6240916
    VIRIN: 200612-N-VF045-1023
    Resolution: 3924x2803
    Size: 954.76 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Antietam Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ras
    unrep
    USS Antietam
    CG 54
    Antietam Sailor
    p and d

