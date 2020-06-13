Lt. Col. Nate McMillan, the 50th Regional Support Group’s (RSG) operations officer, and Pfc. Genesis Mathis, a human resources specialist assigned to the 50th RSG’s Headquarters Company, are joined by Soldiers during the cake-cutting ceremony in honor of the Army’s birthday. Soldiers assigned to the 50th RSG of the Florida National Guard on duty supporting their state’s COVID-19 response throughout South Florida took time Sunday to celebrate the Army’s 245th Birthday. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Jesse Manzano.)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2020 17:49
|Photo ID:
|6240883
|VIRIN:
|200613-Z-GG202-001
|Resolution:
|4082x3545
|Size:
|2.07 MB
|Location:
|HOMESTEAD, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Florida Guardsmen supporting COVID-19 response celebrate the Army’s Birthday [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ Jesse Manzano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Florida Guardsmen supporting COVID-19 response celebrate the Army’s birthday
