Florida Guardsmen supporting COVID-19 response celebrate the Army’s birthday

Lt. Col. Nate McMillan, the 50th Regional Support Group’s (RSG) operations officer, and Pfc. Genesis Mathis, a human resources specialist assigned to the 50th RSG’s Headquarters Company, are joined by Soldiers during the cake-cutting ceremony in honor of the Army’s birthday. Soldiers assigned to the 50th RSG of the Florida National Guard on duty supporting their state’s COVID-19 response throughout South Florida took time Sunday to celebrate the Army’s 245th Birthday. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Jesse Manzano.)

