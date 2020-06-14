Florida Guardsmen supporting COVID-19 response celebrate the Army’s birthday

Lt. Col. Jeff Moore, commander of the 254th Transportation Battalion, speaks to the Soldiers assembled for the cake-cutting ceremony in honor of the Army’s birthday at the Hard Rock Stadium Community Based Testing Site. Soldiers assigned to the 50th Regional Support Group of the Florida National Guard on duty supporting their state’s COVID-19 response throughout South Florida took time Sunday to celebrate the Army’s 245th Birthday.

