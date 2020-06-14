Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Florida Guardsmen supporting COVID-19 response celebrate the Army’s Birthday [Image 1 of 3]

    Florida Guardsmen supporting COVID-19 response celebrate the Army’s Birthday

    MIAMI GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2020

    Photo by Maj. Jesse Manzano 

    50th Regional Support Group

    Lt. Col. Jeff Moore, commander of the 254th Transportation Battalion, speaks to the Soldiers assembled for the cake-cutting ceremony in honor of the Army’s birthday at the Hard Rock Stadium Community Based Testing Site. Soldiers assigned to the 50th Regional Support Group of the Florida National Guard on duty supporting their state’s COVID-19 response throughout South Florida took time Sunday to celebrate the Army’s 245th Birthday.

