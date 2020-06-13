Coast Guard halts illegal charter near Miami Marine Stadium

A Coast Guard Station Miami Beach 33-foot Special Purpose Craft—Law Enforcement boat crew conducted a boarding of the 42-foot pleasure craft, Momentum 2, with 31 people aboard June 13, 2020 in the vicinity of Miami Marine Stadium. The station crew terminated the voyage of the Momentum 2 for multiple safety violations. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Peter Martinez)

Date Taken: 06.13.2020
Location: MIAMI, FL, US