Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard halts illegal charter near Miami Marine Stadium [Image 1 of 2]

    Coast Guard halts illegal charter near Miami Marine Stadium

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Lally 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    A Coast Guard Station Miami Beach 33-foot Special Purpose Craft—Law Enforcement boat crew conducted a boarding of the 42-foot pleasure craft, Momentum 2, with 31 people aboard June 13, 2020 in the vicinity of Miami Marine Stadium. The station crew terminated the voyage of the Momentum 2 for multiple safety violations. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Peter Martinez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2020
    Date Posted: 06.14.2020 10:50
    Photo ID: 6240713
    VIRIN: 200613-G-G0107-1001
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: MIAMI, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard halts illegal charter near Miami Marine Stadium [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Jonathan Lally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard halts illegal charter near Miami Marine Stadium
    Coast Guard halts illegal charter near Miami Marine Stadium

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USCG
    Miami
    Station Miami Beach
    33-foot SPC-LE
    Coast Guard 7th District
    illegal charter
    Special Purpose Craft—Law Enforcement
    Marine Stadium

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT