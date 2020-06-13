A Coast Guard Station Miami Beach 33-foot Special Purpose Craft—Law Enforcement boat crew conducted a boarding of the 42-foot pleasure craft, Momentum 2, with 31 people aboard June 13, 2020 in the vicinity of Miami Marine Stadium. The station crew terminated the voyage of the Momentum 2 for multiple safety violations. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Peter Martinez)
|06.13.2020
|06.14.2020 10:50
|6240714
|200613-G-G0107-1002
|2100x1500
|1.91 MB
|MIAMI, FL, US
This work, Coast Guard halts illegal charter near Miami Marine Stadium [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Jonathan Lally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
