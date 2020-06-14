(From the left) U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Steven Ferrari, Sgt. Maj. Scott Hayes, Pfc. Cortland Williams and Command Sgt. Maj. Corey Cush, with Task Force Spartan cut a cake in the Central Command Area of Operation, June 14, 2020. Task Force Spartan was celebrating the army birthday. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew Valenza)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2020 Date Posted: 06.14.2020 05:53 Photo ID: 6240631 VIRIN: 200614-Z-DP681-1064 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 6.72 MB Location: KW Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Task Force Spartan Celebrates the Army Birthday [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Andrew Valenza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.