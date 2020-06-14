Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Task Force Spartan Celebrates the Army Birthday [Image 3 of 3]

    Task Force Spartan Celebrates the Army Birthday

    KUWAIT

    06.14.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Andrew Valenza 

    Task Force Spartan

    (From the left) U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Corey Cush, Sgt. Maj. Scott Hays, Pfc. Cortland Williams, and Maj. Gen. Steven Ferrari, with Task Force Spartan cut a cake in the Central Command Area of Operation, June 14, 2020. Task Force Spartan was celebrating the army birthday. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew Valenza)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2020
    Date Posted: 06.14.2020 05:53
    Photo ID: 6240633
    VIRIN: 200614-Z-DP681-1082
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 7.05 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Spartan Celebrates the Army Birthday [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Andrew Valenza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Task Force Spartan Celebrates the Army Birthday
    Task Force Spartan Celebrates the Army Birthday
    Task Force Spartan Celebrates the Army Birthday

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Birthday
    Cake
    Celebration
    Army Birthday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT