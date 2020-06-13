Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard, Hawaii County Fire Department searching for missing fisher off Hawaii Island [Image 2 of 2]

    Coast Guard, Hawaii County Fire Department searching for missing fisher off Hawaii Island

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    An Air Station Barber Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew searches the coast of Hawaii Island during a search and rescue case, June 13, 2020. The crew was looking for a fisher who went missing while on a camping trip with his friends two and a half miles northeast of Punaluu Beach. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Jack Sauve/released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2020
    Date Posted: 06.13.2020 22:56
    Photo ID: 6240599
    VIRIN: 200613-G-GO214-1004
    Resolution: 1600x1143
    Size: 509.05 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, Hawaii County Fire Department searching for missing fisher off Hawaii Island [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard, Hawaii County Fire Department searching for missing fisher off Hawaii Island
    Coast Guard, Hawaii County Fire Department searching for missing fisher off Hawaii Island

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Coast Guard, Hawaii County Fire Department searching for missing fisher off Hawaii Island

    TAGS

    MH-65 Dolphin
    Air Station Barbers Point
    District 14
    Coast Guard
    Hawaii
    Big Island
    Sector Honolulu

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT