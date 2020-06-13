Coast Guard, Hawaii County Fire Department searching for missing fisher off Hawaii Island

An Air Station Barber Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew searches the coast of Hawaii Island during a search and rescue case, June 13, 2020. The crew was looking for a fisher who went missing while on a camping trip with his friends two and a half miles northeast of Punaluu Beach. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Jack Sauve/released)

