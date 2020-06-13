An Air Station Barber Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew searches the coast of Hawaii Island during a search and rescue case, June 13, 2020. The crew was looking for a fisher who went missing while on a camping trip with his friends two and a half miles northeast of Punaluu Beach. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Jack Sauve/released)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2020 22:56
|Photo ID:
|6240599
|VIRIN:
|200613-G-GO214-1004
|Resolution:
|1600x1143
|Size:
|509.05 KB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|17
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard, Hawaii County Fire Department searching for missing fisher off Hawaii Island [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Coast Guard, Hawaii County Fire Department searching for missing fisher off Hawaii Island
LEAVE A COMMENT