Coast Guard, Hawaii County Fire Department searching for missing fisher off Hawaii Island

An Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew refuels during a search and rescue mission in Hilo, Hawaii, June 13, 2020. The aircrew was searching for a fisher who went missing two and a half miles northeast of Punaluu Beach. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Jack Sauve/Released)

