An Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew refuels during a search and rescue mission in Hilo, Hawaii, June 13, 2020. The aircrew was searching for a fisher who went missing two and a half miles northeast of Punaluu Beach. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Jack Sauve/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2020 22:57
|Photo ID:
|6240597
|VIRIN:
|200613-G-GO214-1002
|Resolution:
|1280x914
|Size:
|254.01 KB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard, Hawaii County Fire Department searching for missing fisher off Hawaii Island [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Coast Guard, Hawaii County Fire Department searching for missing fisher off Hawaii Island
LEAVE A COMMENT