Operation Resolute Support

Doha, Qatar is photographed from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker with the 28th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron assigned to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, over Northern Afghanistan, May 21, 2020. The 28th EARS, deployed with U.S. Air Forces Central Command, is responsible for delivering fuel to U.S. and coalition forces, enabling war-winning air power, deterrence, and stability to the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Joshua L. DeMotts)

Date Taken: 05.22.2020
Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, AF