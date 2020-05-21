Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Resolute Support [Image 8 of 18]

    Operation Resolute Support

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, AFGHANISTAN

    05.21.2020

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua DeMotts  

    U.S. Air Forces Central Command Public Affairs     

    A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II is in-air refueled by a KC-135 Stratotanker with the 28th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron assigned to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, over Afghanistan, May 21, 2020. The 28th EARS, deployed with U.S. Air Forces Central Command, is responsible for delivering fuel to U.S. and coalition forces, enabling war-winning air power, deterrence, and stability to the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Joshua L. DeMotts)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2020
    Date Posted: 06.13.2020 17:38
    Photo ID: 6240578
    VIRIN: 200521-F-FH950-0149
    Resolution: 4701x3128
    Size: 5.65 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, AF
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Resolute Support [Image 18 of 18], by SMSgt Joshua DeMotts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

