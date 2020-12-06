Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EOD tactical training [Image 18 of 19]

    EOD tactical training

    WARREN GROVE, NJ, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht 

    New Jersey National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal specialists with the New Jersey Air National Guard’s 177th Fighter Wing conduct tactical training on Warren Grove Gunnery Range, N.J., June 12, 2020. This photo has been edited for operational security. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2020
    Date Posted: 06.13.2020 14:11
    Photo ID: 6240518
    VIRIN: 200612-Z-NI803-0682
    Resolution: 5576x3717
    Size: 8.93 MB
    Location: WARREN GROVE, NJ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EOD tactical training [Image 19 of 19], by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

