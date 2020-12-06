U.S. Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal specialists with the New Jersey Air National Guard’s 177th Fighter Wing conduct tactical training on Warren Grove Gunnery Range, N.J., June 12, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2020 14:13
|Photo ID:
|6240507
|VIRIN:
|200612-Z-NI803-0189
|Resolution:
|6203x4135
|Size:
|11.99 MB
|Location:
|WARREN GROVE, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, EOD tactical training [Image 19 of 19], by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
