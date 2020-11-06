Polish soldiers with 12th Mechanized Brigade reach land in an amphibious tank during exercise Allied Spirit at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, June 11, 2020. Exercise Allied Spirit is a Defender-Europe 20 linked exercise involving approximately 6,000 U.S. and Polish soldiers. The modified exercise will test a division-sized unit's ability to conduct a deliberate water crossing, integrate with alliance capabilities and establish a common intelligence operational picture. The exercise, modified in response to COVID-19, operates in accordance with the guidance directed by DoD and host nations. All U.S. Soldiers and civilians involved in the exercise completed a 14-day quarantine and were tested for COVID-19 upon arrival with additional health screenings if necessary. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Randis Monroe)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2020 11:44
|Photo ID:
|6240455
|VIRIN:
|200611-A-XB890-1061
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|9.4 MB
|Location:
|DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, River Crossing [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
