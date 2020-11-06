River Crossing

A Polish soldier guides U.S. Soldiers in a Bradley Fighting Vehicle off a bridge during exercise Allied Spirit at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, June 11, 2020. Exercise Allied Spirit is a Defender-Europe 20 linked exercise involving approximately 6,000 U.S. and Polish soldiers. The modified exercise will test a division-sized unit's ability to conduct a deliberate water crossing, integrate with alliance capabilities and establish a common intelligence operational picture. The exercise, modified in response to COVID-19, operates in accordance with the guidance directed by DoD and host nations. All U.S. Soldiers and civilians involved in the exercise completed a 14-day quarantine and were tested for COVID-19 upon arrival with additional health screenings if necessary. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Randis Monroe)

