Washington State Guard Commander visit WA Department of Health

Washington State Guard Commander Brad Klippert tours the COVID mapping test site at the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) offices, Tumwater, Wash., June 12, 2020. The Washington National Guard and Washington State Guard are supporting the DOH prevent the spread of the coronavirus as Washington prepares to move to re-opening parts of the state. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Washington Air National Guard Public Affairs)

