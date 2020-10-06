Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Washington State Guard Commander visit WA Department of Health [Image 2 of 4]

    Washington State Guard Commander visit WA Department of Health

    TUMWATER, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel 

    Washington Air National Guard

    Washington State Guard Commander Brad Klippert (left) tours the COVID mapping test site at the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) offices as Lt. Col. Christopher Panush (right) Task Force Kokanee Officer in Charge address a training class at Tumwater, Wash., June 12, 2020. The Washington National Guard and Washington State Guard are supporting the DOH prevent the spread of the coronavirus as Washington prepares to move to re-opening parts of the state. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Washington Air National Guard Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Date Posted: 06.13.2020 02:41
