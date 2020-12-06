Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.12.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Pyoung Yi 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 12, 2020) – U.S. Navy Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Trevor Brewster, from Littlerock, Calif., installs a panel on an F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to the “Black Knights” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 154, in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 12, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Pyoung K. Yi)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2020
    Date Posted: 06.13.2020 03:06
    Photo ID: 6240347
    VIRIN: 200612-N-VY375-1031
    Resolution: 4509x3221
    Size: 816.9 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Hometown: LITTLEROCK, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Pyoung Yi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Aircraft Carrier

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT