    Of Sand and Ice : One Woman's Adventure To Distant Parts of The Globe [Image 3 of 3]

    Of Sand and Ice : One Woman's Adventure To Distant Parts of The Globe

    MARSHALL ISLANDS

    09.12.2015

    U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll

    Kristen Hosek, Kwajalein Jr.-Sr. High School science teacher, posed with the auroras after a half-mile hike to the top of Scott Base Hill in August 2015 during her second season on the ice. “We heard there was good aurora activity,” she said. “To get that long-exposure shot and capture the light of the auroras, I had to stand completely still in about -25 F (with -50 F windchill) for 15 seconds which is a lot harder than it sounds. August is generally the coldest and stormiest month of the year with the sun peaking above the horizon for an hour or two. “The auroras first appeared as luminescent clouds, until they started to ripple and wave like glowing ribbons,” she added. “The long exposure shots bring out the brilliant colors.” (Photo by Ben Adkison)

