Of Sand and Ice : One Woman's Adventure To Distant Parts of the Globe

Fishing in 10-degree weather? Sure, if you’re Kristen Hosek in November 2016 during her third trip to Antarctica. “It's amazing how much the sun can warm you (and sunburn you) at such low temps,” she said. “We were trying to catch Trematomus bernacchii, the emerald rock cod. We caught between five and 30 fish on any given day.” (Photo by Anthony Tercero)

