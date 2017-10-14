Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Of Sand and Ice : One Woman's Adventure To Distant Parts of the Globe [Image 2 of 3]

    Of Sand and Ice : One Woman's Adventure To Distant Parts of the Globe

    MARSHALL ISLANDS

    10.14.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll

    Fishing in 10-degree weather? Sure, if you’re Kristen Hosek in November 2016 during her third trip to Antarctica. “It's amazing how much the sun can warm you (and sunburn you) at such low temps,” she said. “We were trying to catch Trematomus bernacchii, the emerald rock cod. We caught between five and 30 fish on any given day.” (Photo by Anthony Tercero)

    IMAGE INFO

