    Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Guam lay asphalt in support of Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station, Pacific

    SANTA RITA, GUAM, GUAM

    05.26.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    200526-N-PP451-1011 DEDEDO, Guam (May 26, 2020) U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5’s Detail Guam lay asphalt in support of Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station, Pacific. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Equipment Operator 2nd Class Sheyenne Hales/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 23:17
    Photo ID: 6240215
    VIRIN: 200526-N-PP451-1011
    Resolution: 2016x1512
    Size: 936.67 KB
    Location: SANTA RITA, GUAM, GU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Guam lay asphalt in support of Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station, Pacific

    deployed
    Seabees
    Guam
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5
    NMCB-5
    Indo-Pacific region
    INDOPACOM
    Detail Guam

