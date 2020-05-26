Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Guam lay asphalt in support of Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station, Pacific

200526-N-PP451-1021 DEDEDO, Guam (May 26, 2020) U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5’s Detail Guam lay asphalt in support of Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station, Pacific. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Equipment Operator 2nd Class Sheyenne Hales/Released)

