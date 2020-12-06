SAN DIEGO (June 12, 2020) – Quartermaster 1st Class Sergio Vega raises Capt. Thomas Ulmer’s commissioning pennant during a change of command aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). Makin Island, homeported in San Diego, is conducting routine maintenance and training while in port. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Sperle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2020 Date Posted: 06.12.2020 18:07 Photo ID: 6240027 VIRIN: 200612-N-GA608-0057 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 472.67 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Makin Island Change of Command [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Aaron Sperle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.