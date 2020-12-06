Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Makin Island Change of Command [Image 1 of 2]

    USS Makin Island Change of Command

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aaron Sperle 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    SAN DIEGO (June 12, 2020) – Quartermaster 1st Class Sergio Vega raises Capt. Thomas Ulmer’s commissioning pennant during a change of command aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). Makin Island, homeported in San Diego, is conducting routine maintenance and training while in port. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Sperle)

    USS Makin Island Changes Command

    CO
    LHD8
    Makin Island
    Captain
    XO
    Change of Command
    MKI

