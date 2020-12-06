USS Makin Island Change of Command

SAN DIEGO (June 12, 2020) – Capt. Christopher Westphal,left, the outgoing commanding officer of the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), turn over command to Capt. Thomas Ulmer during a change of command held on the ship's flight deck. Makin Island, homeported in San Diego, is conducting routine maintenance and training while in port. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)

