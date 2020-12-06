Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Makin Island Change of Command [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Makin Island Change of Command

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ethan Morrow 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    SAN DIEGO (June 12, 2020) – Capt. Christopher Westphal,left, the outgoing commanding officer of the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), turn over command to Capt. Thomas Ulmer during a change of command held on the ship's flight deck. Makin Island, homeported in San Diego, is conducting routine maintenance and training while in port. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Makin Island Change of Command [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Ethan Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

