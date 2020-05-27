This Month in Fort McCoy History: June 2020

A conceptual sketch of a Japanese training village and buildings are shown on display in the Fort McCoy, Wis., History Center, building 902, on May 27, 2020. The village was built in the 1940s to help train U.S. service members who were deploying overseas. (U.S. Army Photo)
