A conceptual sketch of a Japanese training village and buildings are shown on display in the Fort McCoy, Wis., History Center, building 902, on May 27, 2020. The village was built in the 1940s to help train U.S. service members who were deploying overseas. (U.S. Army Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2020 Date Posted: 06.12.2020 17:25 Photo ID: 6239991 VIRIN: 200527-A-A4608-814 Resolution: 2779x2732 Size: 2.13 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, This Month in Fort McCoy History: June 2020 [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.