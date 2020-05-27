Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    This Month in Fort McCoy History: June 2020 [Image 1 of 2]

    This Month in Fort McCoy History: June 2020

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A conceptual sketch of a Japanese training village and buildings are shown on display in the Fort McCoy, Wis., History Center, building 902, on May 27, 2020. The village was built in the 1940s to help train U.S. service members who were deploying overseas. (U.S. Army Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 17:25
    Photo ID: 6239990
    VIRIN: 200527-A-A4608-748
    Resolution: 3839x2695
    Size: 2.88 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, This Month in Fort McCoy History: June 2020 [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    This Month in Fort McCoy History: June 2020
    This Month in Fort McCoy History: June 2020

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    This Month in Fort McCoy History: June 2020

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    history
    World War II
    Fort McCoy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT