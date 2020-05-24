Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground [Image 12 of 13]

    Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2020

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                     

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A scene of the La Crosse River next to Pine View Campground is shown May 24, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The river is a good trout fishery and also shown is a new bridge that was built to cross the river to improve the hiking trails in the area. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 16:46
    Photo ID: 6239913
    VIRIN: 200524-A-OK556-922
    Resolution: 3377x4503
    Size: 5.87 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground [Image 13 of 13], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground reopens with specific guidelines
    Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground
    Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground
    Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground
    Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground
    Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground
    Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground
    Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground
    Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground
    Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground
    Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground
    Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground
    Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Photo Essay: Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground has successful reopening during Memorial Day weekend, continues with success

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    fishing
    outdoor recreation
    Fort McCoy
    Pine View Campground
    La Crosse River

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT